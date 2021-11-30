JMTGU Soldiers develop teaching methodology with OC/T's at International Peacekeeping and Security Center

Staff Sgt. David Blackwell, from Task Force Gator, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine, discusses teaching tactics with Ukrainian Observer Controller/Trainers at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. Soldiers provide advisory guidance on Combat Training Center-Yavoriv methodology and training doctrine development to their Ukrainian peers, furthering the self-sufficient training capabilities offered at IPSC to Ukrainian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

