Staff Sgt. David Blackwell, from Task Force Gator, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine, discusses teaching tactics with Ukrainian Observer Controller/Trainers at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. Soldiers provide advisory guidance on Combat Training Center-Yavoriv methodology and training doctrine development to their Ukrainian peers, furthering the self-sufficient training capabilities offered at IPSC to Ukrainian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7043478
|VIRIN:
|220203-Z-EG775-142
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMTGU Soldiers develop teaching methodology with OC/T's at International Peacekeeping and Security Center [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
