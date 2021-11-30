Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMTGU Soldiers develop teaching methodology with OC/T's at International Peacekeeping and Security Center [Image 3 of 4]

    JMTGU Soldiers develop teaching methodology with OC/T's at International Peacekeeping and Security Center

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    11.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Staff Sgt. David Blackwell, from Task Force Gator, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine, discusses teaching tactics with Ukrainian Observer Controller/Trainers at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. Soldiers provide advisory guidance on Combat Training Center-Yavoriv methodology and training doctrine development to their Ukrainian peers, furthering the self-sufficient training capabilities offered at IPSC to Ukrainian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    53rd IBCT
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FloridaNationalGuard

