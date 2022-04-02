(220204-N-CD319-1001) SUVA FIJI (Feb. 3, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eduardo Gerardo, handles line during Sea-and-Anchor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 00:46 Photo ID: 7043247 VIRIN: 220204-N-CD319-1001 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 139.97 KB Location: FJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sampson Leaves Fiji [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.