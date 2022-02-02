Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stained glass from WHMC displayed in WHASC [Image 9 of 9]

    Stained glass from WHMC displayed in WHASC

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Photo of Chapel's stained glass in the former Wilford Hall Medical Center. In January 2022, the 59th Medical Wing completed installation of stained glass salvaged from the WHMC Chapel. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7042730
    VIRIN: 220202-F-QW125-001
    Resolution: 816x612
    Size: 157.38 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stained glass from WHMC displayed in WHASC [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    art
    Wilford Hall
    architecture
    Chaplain
    Stained Glass

