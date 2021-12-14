Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhode Island National Guard C130J [Image 3 of 3]

    Rhode Island National Guard C130J

    EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Pfc. David Connors 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    A Rhode Island National Guard C130J sits on the tarmac under a full moon. 14 December 2021, Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. (Army National Guard Picture by Pfc. David Connors)

    Air National Guard
    Rhode Island
    C130
    National Guard
    RI National Guard

