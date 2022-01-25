11th MEU conducts routine maintenance aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct routine maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 25, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

