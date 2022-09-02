Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE 2022 Saildrone Explorer [Image 2 of 7]

    IMX/CE 2022 Saildrone Explorer

    GULF OF AQABA

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220209-N-KZ419-1061 GULF OF AQABA (Feb. 9, 2022) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel sails in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 10:08
    Photo ID: 7041939
    VIRIN: 220209-N-KZ419-1061
    Resolution: 4624x3083
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: GULF OF AQABA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE 2022 Saildrone Explorer [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    CUTLASSEXPRESS
    IMX22

