IMX/CE 2022 Saildrone Explorer

220209-N-KZ419-1061 GULF OF AQABA (Feb. 9, 2022) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel sails in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

