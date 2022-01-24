PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), practice speed reload drills aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 24, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 09:56 Photo ID: 7041929 VIRIN: 220124-M-OY155-1026 Resolution: 6000x3750 Size: 3.27 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/1, 11th MEU conducts speed reload drills aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.