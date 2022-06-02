Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Airlift Wing Change of Command Feb 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    172nd Airlift Wing Change of Command Feb 2022

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. Billy M. Nabors, assistant adjutant general and commander, Mississippi Air National Guard, Command Chief Master Sgt. John Myers, senior enlisted advisor to the wing commander, and Col. Britt A. Watson, incoming commander of the 172nd Airlift Wing, participate in a change of command ceremony at Thompson Field, Jackson, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)

    This work, 172nd Airlift Wing Change of Command Feb 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    adjutant general
    Air National Guard
    change of command
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Air National Guard

