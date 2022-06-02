Maj. Gen. Billy M. Nabors, assistant adjutant general and commander, Mississippi Air National Guard, Command Chief Master Sgt. John Myers, senior enlisted advisor to the wing commander, and Col. Britt A. Watson, incoming commander of the 172nd Airlift Wing, participate in a change of command ceremony at Thompson Field, Jackson, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 08:05 Photo ID: 7041719 VIRIN: 220206-Z-HF355-1104 Resolution: 4631x4521 Size: 1.41 MB Location: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 172nd Airlift Wing Change of Command Feb 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.