CSAF and CMSAF conduct virtual all-call with U.S. Airmen in Japan

Airmen from the 18th Wing and 353rd Special Operations Wing attend a virtual all-call hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ. Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 8, 2022. During the all-call, Gen. Brown and Chief Bass spoke about modernizing the Air Force, investing in and empowering Airmen, and preparing to tackle new warfighting domains of space and cyberspace. The CSAF and CMSAF also recognized Airmen from around the command for their hard work, and answered questions about quality-of-life improvements, COVID-19, changes to feedback and evaluation systems, and the future of the mission in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

