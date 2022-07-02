Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safe Waters Zone Website Release

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexis Perez 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The Interagency Drinking Water System Team has created a website to help residents easily access the latest results on zone-specific flushing and sampling. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 21:24
    Photo ID: 7041348
    VIRIN: 220208-N-IV271-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    RedHill
    SafeWaters

