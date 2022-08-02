IDWST Launches Website for Presenting Drinking Water Data

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) launched a website to provide post system flushing status and drinking water sampling data. This website supplements the primary online resource for information about the interagency response at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/
It will provide timely and accurate information for all zones on the status of drinking water flushing, validated sampling data, and the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) public health advisory on drinking water.
The website can be found at https://jbphh-safewaters.org/, and instructions on how to use the website can be found at: https://dvidshub.net/r/w6iqby.
The website includes a page for each zone which will provide the following information:
• Current status of the selected zone
• Post system flushing sampling data
• Post residential and non-residential building flushing sampling data
• Current status of the Hawaii DOH public health advisory
The website currently includes previously released post system flushing data. Post residential and non-residential flushing data will be added as it becomes available.
The Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for JPBHH remains in effect.
For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.
