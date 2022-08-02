IDWST Launches Website for Presenting Drinking Water Data

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexis Perez | This graphic promotes a website designed to provide timely and accurate information...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexis Perez | This graphic promotes a website designed to provide timely and accurate information regarding the status of flushing in all zones as well as validated data on sampling as it becomes available. Interagency Drinking Water System Team has created a website to help residents easily access the latest results on zone-specific flushing and sampling. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) launched a website to provide post system flushing status and drinking water sampling data. This website supplements the primary online resource for information about the interagency response at: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/



It will provide timely and accurate information for all zones on the status of drinking water flushing, validated sampling data, and the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) public health advisory on drinking water.



The website can be found at https://jbphh-safewaters.org/, and instructions on how to use the website can be found at: https://dvidshub.net/r/w6iqby.



The website includes a page for each zone which will provide the following information:



• Current status of the selected zone

• Post system flushing sampling data

• Post residential and non-residential building flushing sampling data

• Current status of the Hawaii DOH public health advisory



The website currently includes previously released post system flushing data. Post residential and non-residential flushing data will be added as it becomes available.



The Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for JPBHH remains in effect.



For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.