Disease Non-Battle Injury prevention, focus of Limited Objective Experiment

Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, the commander of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, or MEDCoE, makes opening remarks during the Limited Objective Experiment, or LOE, at the at the Rehearsal of Concept Drill Facility, on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas on February 7, 2022. The event consisted of working groups and facilitated discussions on how the Army Health System provides Force Health Protection in the future operational environment in order to protect the Joint Force from environmental hazards and health threats in both competition and conflict in order to inform future concepts for the Army of 2030. The week long experiment, was hosted by the Medical Center of Excellence and the Medical Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate, Feb. 7-11, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jose E. Rodriguez)

