    Hose Handling Training [Image 6 of 7]

    Hose Handling Training

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Chavez, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, mans a fire hose during damage control training in the hangar bay, Feb. 4, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 17:45
    Photo ID: 7041074
    VIRIN: 220203-N-NO627-1057
    Resolution: 4882x3487
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, US
    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    NO627
    Warship 78 Sailors

