Hose Handling Training

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Chavez, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, mans a fire hose during damage control training in the hangar bay, Feb. 4, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

