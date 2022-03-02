Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Alberto Delgado delivers keynote message at son's Basic Combat Training graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    CSM Alberto Delgado delivers keynote message at son's Basic Combat Training graduation ceremony

    SC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Megan Gully 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, 193rd Infantry Brigade at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, hosted a graduation ceremony for more than 600 Soldiers on Feb. 3. AMC's Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado was the keynote speaker.

