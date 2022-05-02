U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The Air Force Academy’s women’s basketball team celebrates their 67-63 victory over Colorado State University during a game at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. This marks the Falcons first regular season win against the Rams since the 2007-2008 season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 13:18
|Photo ID:
|7040653
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-NH566-2056
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Women's Basketball vs Colorado State University [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
