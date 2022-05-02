Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Women's Basketball vs Colorado State University

    USAFA Women's Basketball vs Colorado State University

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The Air Force Academy’s women’s basketball team celebrates their 67-63 victory over Colorado State University during a game at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. This marks the Falcons first regular season win against the Rams since the 2007-2008 season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 13:18
    Photo ID: 7040653
    VIRIN: 220205-F-NH566-2056
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Women's Basketball vs Colorado State University [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

