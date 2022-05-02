U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The Air Force Academy’s women’s basketball team celebrates their 67-63 victory over Colorado State University during a game at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. This marks the Falcons first regular season win against the Rams since the 2007-2008 season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 13:18 Photo ID: 7040653 VIRIN: 220205-F-NH566-2056 Resolution: 3600x2403 Size: 5.28 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Women's Basketball vs Colorado State University [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.