Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORCOM CG Visit to CBIRF at DRTF [Image 3 of 3]

    MARFORCOM CG Visit to CBIRF at DRTF

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Naval Support Facility Indian Head Annex Stump Neck, Maryland (February 1, 2022) - U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM) visits Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head Annex Stump Neck, Md. Lt. Gen. Langley toured the Downey Responder Training Facility to see the expeditious response capabilities of CBIRF Marines and Sailors first hand. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 12:46
    Photo ID: 7040595
    VIRIN: 220201-M-BG123-0101
    Resolution: 3075x2050
    Size: 362.22 KB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORCOM CG Visit to CBIRF at DRTF [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARFORCOM CG Visit to CBIRF at DRTF
    MARFORCOM CG Visit to CBIRF at DRTF
    MARFORCOM CG Visit to CBIRF at DRTF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    Marines
    CBIRF
    MARFORCOM
    DRTF
    ThinkCBIRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT