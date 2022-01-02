Naval Support Facility Indian Head Annex Stump Neck, Maryland (February 1, 2022) - U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM) visits Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head Annex Stump Neck, Md. Lt. Gen. Langley toured the Downey Responder Training Facility to see the expeditious response capabilities of CBIRF Marines and Sailors first hand. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 12:46 Photo ID: 7040595 VIRIN: 220201-M-BG123-0101 Resolution: 3075x2050 Size: 362.22 KB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORCOM CG Visit to CBIRF at DRTF [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.