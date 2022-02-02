Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 5 of 8]

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 2, 2022) - Naval Air Station Oceana’s Security Forces participate in Citadel-Shield Force Protection Exercise. Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is a yearly security training exercise to ensure mission readiness of security forces on Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts)

    NAS Oceana
    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain
    Force Protection Exercise

