Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SecAF Frank Kendall meets with Mr. Andrew Hunter

    SecAF Frank Kendall meets with Mr. Andrew Hunter

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Wayne Clark 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall (right) meets with Andrew Hunter, the new Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology & Logistics during an office call at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb 7, 2022. Hunter will oversee an annual budget of $54 billion with more than 50 acquisition programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 21:40
    Photo ID: 7039825
    VIRIN: 220207-F-AZ553-0044
    Resolution: 3000x2019
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Frank Kendall meets with Mr. Andrew Hunter, by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    AcQuisition
    Hunter
    AZ553
    SecAF Kendall
    Technologhy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT