SecAF Frank Kendall meets with Mr. Andrew Hunter

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall (right) meets with Andrew Hunter, the new Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology & Logistics during an office call at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb 7, 2022. Hunter will oversee an annual budget of $54 billion with more than 50 acquisition programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)
