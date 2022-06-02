220206-N-NY430-1175
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 6, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Matthew Carson directs an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during take-off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 6. . Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 19:01
|Photo ID:
|7039636
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-NY430-1175
|Resolution:
|6667x4445
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT