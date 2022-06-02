Makin Island Flight Operations

220206-N-NY430-1175

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 6, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Matthew Carson directs an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during take-off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 6. . Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

Date Taken: 02.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN