    Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220206-N-NY430-1175
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 6, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Matthew Carson directs an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, during take-off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 6. . Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 19:01
    Photo ID: 7039636
    VIRIN: 220206-N-NY430-1175
    Resolution: 6667x4445
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

