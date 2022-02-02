Spikes are attached to solar lighting panels on the runway at the Wiesbaden Army Airfield to prevent birds from landing on the lights.

Date Taken: 02.02.2022
Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
This work, Garrison's bird strike prevention is keeping Soldiers, aircraft safe, by Connie Dickey