    Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services welcomes new fire engine at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield station [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services welcomes new fire engine at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield station

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum firefighters welcome a new fire engine to Station 3 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. With the addition of this apparatus, now all three Fort Drum fire stations have a primary fire engine capable of responding to structural fires. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

