Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Change of Command [Image 6 of 10]

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Change of Command

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Joseph Harder III addresses the audience as commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 06:10
    Photo ID: 7038442
    VIRIN: 210511-N-QE928-1043
    Resolution: 6586x4391
    Size: 811.66 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Change of Command
    NAVFAC Change of Command
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Change of Command
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Change of Command
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Change of Command
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Change of Command
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Change of Command
    NAVFAC Change of Command
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT CHANGE OF COMMAND
    NAVFAC Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Change of Command
    EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT