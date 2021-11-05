NAVFAC EURAFCENT Change of Command

Capt. Joseph Harder III addresses the audience as commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

