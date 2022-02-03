Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week [Image 8 of 8]

    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Rutter, 18th Comptroller Squadron lead defense travel administrator from Marietta, Ohio was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 18:30
    Photo ID: 7037885
    VIRIN: 220203-F-QQ371-021
    Resolution: 6256x4456
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week [Image 8 of 8], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week
    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week
    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week
    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week
    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week
    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week
    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week
    SrA Sean Rutter Airman of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AoW

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Airman of the Week
    Naoto Anazawa
    18th CPTS
    AOW
    SrA Sean Rutter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT