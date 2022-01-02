Cold Steel Leaders Learn New Methods to Help Workflow

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – ‘Cold Steel’ Soldiers assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB), First Army Division West, work on a group activity at a Lean Six Sigma Course February 1, 2022 at the Pierce County Readiness Center at Camp Murray, Washington. The three-day class fosters critical thinking skills in reviewing processes within organizational frameworks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott J. Evans, 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) Public Affairs Office)

Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US by SSG Scott Evans