    Cold Steel Leaders Learn New Methods to Help Workflow [Image 3 of 3]

    Cold Steel Leaders Learn New Methods to Help Workflow

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – ‘Cold Steel’ Soldiers assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB), First Army Division West, work on a group activity at a Lean Six Sigma Course February 1, 2022 at the Pierce County Readiness Center at Camp Murray, Washington. The three-day class fosters critical thinking skills in reviewing processes within organizational frameworks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Scott J. Evans, 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 17:35
    Photo ID: 7037821
    VIRIN: 220201-A-LK945-219
    Resolution: 4947x2868
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Steel Leaders Learn New Methods to Help Workflow [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cold Steel
    Swift and Lethal

