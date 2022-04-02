Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE22 Training [Image 1 of 3]

    IMX/CE22 Training

    BERENICE, EGYPT

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220204-A-ZV876-1151 BERENICE, Egypt (February. 4, 2022) Senior Chief Petty Officer Joe Destefano discusses remotely controlled underwater vehicle operations systems with Egyptian Navy counterparts in Berenice, Egypt, Feb. 4, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

