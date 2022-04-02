220204-A-ZV876-1151 BERENICE, Egypt (February. 4, 2022) Senior Chief Petty Officer Joe Destefano discusses remotely controlled underwater vehicle operations systems with Egyptian Navy counterparts in Berenice, Egypt, Feb. 4, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 09:58 Photo ID: 7037312 VIRIN: 220204-A-ZV876-1151 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.26 MB Location: BERENICE, EG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMX/CE22 Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.