    11th MEU refuels P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion [Image 19 of 19]

    11th MEU refuels P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, Okinawa (Feb. 6, 2022) A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, signals to a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, before a refueling operation in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 5, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 06:37
    Photo ID: 7037191
    VIRIN: 220206-M-ET529-1188
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 690.63 KB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU refuels P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Refuel
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    Noble Fusion
    P-8A Poseden

