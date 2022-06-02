MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, Okinawa (Feb. 6, 2022) A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, signals to a P-8A Poseidon attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, before a refueling operation in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 5, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 06:37 Photo ID: 7037191 VIRIN: 220206-M-ET529-1188 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 690.63 KB Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU refuels P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.