Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JSDF Visits USS America [Image 4 of 5]

    JSDF Visits USS America

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A Japanese Self-Defense Force CH-47 helicopter lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), during operation Noble Fusion in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 6, 2022. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) regularly conduct training exercises with the Japanese Self-Defense Force to strengthen the capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7037082
    VIRIN: 220206-M-IS612-1004
    Resolution: 4595x3063
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JSDF Visits USS America [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JSDF Visits USS America
    JSDF Visits USS America
    JSDF Visits USS America
    JSDF Visits USS America
    JSDF Visits USS America

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47
    31st MEU
    LHA 6
    JSDF
    Noble Fusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT