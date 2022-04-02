CTF 72 Visits VP-47

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 4, 2022) – Capt. Will Toraason, Commander, Task Force 72 (CTF72), tours the spaces assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47 at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, Feb. 4, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

