VMFA-122 F-35B Lightning II aboard the USS Makin Island

An F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, prepares to land aboard USS Makin Island during routine training operations in the Pacific Ocean Feb. 2, 2022. In preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, F-35Bs from VMFA-122 flew aboard Makin Island while underway with elements from the 13th MEU embarked. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince Bisard)

Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US