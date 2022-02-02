Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-122 F-35B Lightning II aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 8 of 8]

    VMFA-122 F-35B Lightning II aboard the USS Makin Island

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    An F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, prepares to land aboard USS Makin Island during routine training operations in the Pacific Ocean Feb. 2, 2022. In preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, F-35Bs from VMFA-122 flew aboard Makin Island while underway with elements from the 13th MEU embarked. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Quince Bisard)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 19:19
    Photo ID: 7036801
    VIRIN: 220202-M-QB125-1010
    Resolution: 4540x3027
    Size: 491.71 KB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-122 F-35B Lightning II aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Makin Island
    13th MEU
    F-35B
    VMFA-122

