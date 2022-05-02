U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Ruiz, a crew chief assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, marshals a C-130H Hercules into the maintenance hangar at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 5, 2022. Following a week of inclement winter weather, Illinois Air National Guardsmen had a productive drill weekend in Peoria and were able to train in the cold temperatures in order to maintain readiness no matter the conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.05.2022 17:03 Photo ID: 7036572 VIRIN: 220205-Z-TJ041-0073 Resolution: 4552x3029 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen Perform in the Cold [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.