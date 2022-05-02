Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen Perform in the Cold [Image 4 of 4]

    Guardsmen Perform in the Cold

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Ruiz, a crew chief assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, marshals a C-130H Hercules into the maintenance hangar at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 5, 2022. Following a week of inclement winter weather, Illinois Air National Guardsmen had a productive drill weekend in Peoria and were able to train in the cold temperatures in order to maintain readiness no matter the conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

    crew chief
    winter
    C130 Hercules
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Jose Ruiz
    Jay Grabiec

