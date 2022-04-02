USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Lieutenant Junior Grade Eleazer Rodriguez, from Lakewood, N.J., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), moves models of aircraft on the “Ouija board” in the ship’s flight deck control station during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

