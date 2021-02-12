Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Christmas tree-lighting ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aliviah Williams 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – A father and daughter stay to admire the lights after the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 2, 2021. The ceremony signified the beginning of the holiday season for Guardians, Airmen and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aliviah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 17:00
    Photo ID: 7035732
    VIRIN: 211202-F-NC814-1088
    Resolution: 960x641
    Size: 235.82 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas tree-lighting ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aliviah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Christmas tree-lighting ceremony
    Christmas tree-lighting ceremony
    Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Colorado
    tree-lighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT