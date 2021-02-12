PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – A father and daughter stay to admire the lights after the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 2, 2021. The ceremony signified the beginning of the holiday season for Guardians, Airmen and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aliviah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7035732
|VIRIN:
|211202-F-NC814-1088
|Resolution:
|960x641
|Size:
|235.82 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
