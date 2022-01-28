Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    388th Fighter Wing Leads Red Flag 22-1 with F-35A [Image 3 of 3]

    388th Fighter Wing Leads Red Flag 22-1 with F-35A

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    388th Fighter Wing

    F-35A Lightning IIs from the 388th Fighter Wing's 421st Fighter Squadron taxi down the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2022. The 388th is currently serving as the lead wing in Red Flag, the Air Force's premier large-force combat exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

    Red Flag
    Exercise
    Training
    F-35A Lightning II
    RFNAFB

