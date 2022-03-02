Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Joins USCYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Huy Tonthat 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) has selected NPS to join its Academic Engagement Network, a partnership of select academic institutions across the nation that collaboratively support and enhance strategic lines of effort for USCYBERCOM. (Graphic illustration by NPS Office of University Communications)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 13:37
    Photo ID: 7035387
    VIRIN: 220203-N-FT178-0001
    Resolution: 2000x1041
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Joins USCYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network, by PO2 Huy Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Cyber Warfare
    USCYBERCOM

