NPS Joins USCYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network

The U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) has selected NPS to join its Academic Engagement Network, a partnership of select academic institutions across the nation that collaboratively support and enhance strategic lines of effort for USCYBERCOM. (Graphic illustration by NPS Office of University Communications)

