Cpt. Seth Gray, the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a speech to Soldier’s during a patching ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 4, 2022. Shoulder sleeve insignias are awarded to Soldiers that performed their duty in a hostile area on official orders in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7035017
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-MI845-005
|Resolution:
|4502x3001
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd DSB Patching Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
