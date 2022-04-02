3rd DSB Patching Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Cpt. Seth Gray, the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a speech to Soldier’s during a patching ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 4, 2022. Shoulder sleeve insignias are awarded to Soldiers that performed their duty in a hostile area on official orders in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB Public Affairs)

