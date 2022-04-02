3rd DSB Patching Ceremony

Cpt. Seth Gray, the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a speech to Soldier’s during a patching ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 4, 2022. Shoulder sleeve insignias are awarded to Soldiers that performed their duty in a hostile area on official orders in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB Public Affairs)

