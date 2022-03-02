Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Men of faith honored for sacrifice [Image 7 of 7]

    Men of faith honored for sacrifice

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    Members from American Legion Paul E. Finn Memorial Post 37, Col. Lewis L. Millett Memorial Post 38, and the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys religious support office stand with the photos of the four chaplains during a ceremony honoring their sacrifice at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel Feb. 3, 2022. On Feb. 3, 1943 a rabbi, reverend, priest, and elder drowned after giving up their life vests to save passengers aboard the U.S. Army transport ship Dorchester after it was torpedoed while heading toward Greenland.

