    Cold Water Ice Diving Course Training Day 3 [Image 14 of 14]

    Cold Water Ice Diving Course Training Day 3

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Damian Spielmaker holds the line above the site for the dive hole while classmates blaze a trail to form the wagon wheel on Lake Ferrell, Minn., Feb. 2, 2022. A wagon wheel is a method of aiding a diver down in keeping their bearings in clear water. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 00:00
    Photo ID: 7034365
    VIRIN: 220202-G-BQ174-1015
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 891.22 KB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Water Ice Diving Course Training Day 3 [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USCG #JointService #CampRipley #IceDiving #MilitaryDivers

