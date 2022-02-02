Cold Water Ice Diving Course Training Day 3

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Damian Spielmaker holds the line above the site for the dive hole while classmates blaze a trail to form the wagon wheel on Lake Ferrell, Minn., Feb. 2, 2022. A wagon wheel is a method of aiding a diver down in keeping their bearings in clear water. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

