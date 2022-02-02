U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Damian Spielmaker holds the line above the site for the dive hole while classmates blaze a trail to form the wagon wheel on Lake Ferrell, Minn., Feb. 2, 2022. A wagon wheel is a method of aiding a diver down in keeping their bearings in clear water. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 00:00
Photo ID:
|7034365
VIRIN:
|220202-G-BQ174-1015
Resolution:
|2048x1367
Size:
|891.22 KB
Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, Cold Water Ice Diving Course Training Day 3 [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
