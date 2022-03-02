Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month 2022: Recreating History in Color

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    From left to right, Cpl. Zavier Brown, an air defense battle management system operator, Sgt. Donell Gaiter, an aviation operations specialist, Sgt. Dustin Edwards, an air defense battle management system operator, all assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, recreate a historic photo of 1st Lt. Oliver Dillon, 1st Lt. Ernest Robinson, and 1st Lt. Walter Redd, all assigned to 24th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War on Aug. 9, 1950. The Korean War was the first American war in which desegregated units took part. Although President Harry S. Truman gave the orders to desegregate the military in 1948, several all-black units, like the 24th Infantry Regiment, participated in the early stages of what some call "the forgotten war." More than 600,000 Black Americans served during the Korean War and went off to fight for the rights of others, while they were still lacking equal rights at home.
    (U.S. Army graphic illustration by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

