From left to right, Cpl. Zavier Brown, an air defense battle management system operator, Sgt. Donell Gaiter, an aviation operations specialist, Sgt. Dustin Edwards, an air defense battle management system operator, all assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, recreate a historic photo of 1st Lt. Oliver Dillon, 1st Lt. Ernest Robinson, and 1st Lt. Walter Redd, all assigned to 24th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War on Aug. 9, 1950. The Korean War was the first American war in which desegregated units took part. Although President Harry S. Truman gave the orders to desegregate the military in 1948, several all-black units, like the 24th Infantry Regiment, participated in the early stages of what some call "the forgotten war." More than 600,000 Black Americans served during the Korean War and went off to fight for the rights of others, while they were still lacking equal rights at home.

(U.S. Army graphic illustration by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 18:53 Photo ID: 7033982 VIRIN: 220203-A-OT530-0001 Resolution: 1600x2000 Size: 381.23 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black History Month 2022: Recreating History in Color, by SSG ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.