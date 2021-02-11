Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Professor Takes On Russian Cyber Operations

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2021

    Naval Postgraduate School

    NPS National Security Affairs Senior Lecturer retired U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Jasper’s most recent book, “Russian Cyber Operations: Coding the Boundaries of Conflict,” examines Russia’s asymmetric arsenal and its use of hybrid and information warfare in order to formulate appropriate and effective response. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

