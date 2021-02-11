NPS National Security Affairs Senior Lecturer retired U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Jasper’s most recent book, “Russian Cyber Operations: Coding the Boundaries of Conflict,” examines Russia’s asymmetric arsenal and its use of hybrid and information warfare in order to formulate appropriate and effective response. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 17:23
|Photo ID:
|7033818
|VIRIN:
|211102-D-AE587-1011
|Resolution:
|4503x3859
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Professor Takes On Russian Cyber Operations, by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
