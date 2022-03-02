Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 Starlink 4-7 Launch [Image 5 of 5]

    Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 Starlink 4-7 Launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Joshua Conti 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket launches from LC-39A at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022. The Starlink 4-7 mission carried 49 satellites into orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 15:00
    Photo ID: 7033476
    VIRIN: 220203-F-KD758-317
    Resolution: 5739x3831
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 Starlink 4-7 Launch [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 Starlink 4-7 Launch
    Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 Starlink 4-7 Launch
    Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 Starlink 4-7 Launch
    Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 Starlink 4-7 Launch
    Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 Starlink 4-7 Launch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    SpaceX
    Starlink
    Space Launch Delta 45
    SLD 45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT