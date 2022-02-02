220202-N-DH793-1232 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and the Italian Navy fly over the Mediterranean Sea as ships from Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2), the Italian Navy Cavour CSG and the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) transit the Mediterranean Sea in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 04:19 Photo ID: 7032762 VIRIN: 220202-N-DH793-1232 Resolution: 4697x3126 Size: 967.42 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Gabriela Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.