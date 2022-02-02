Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriela Chambers 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220202-N-DH793-1232 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and the Italian Navy fly over the Mediterranean Sea as ships from Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2), the Italian Navy Cavour CSG and the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) transit the Mediterranean Sea in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

