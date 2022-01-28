11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) host a distinguished visitor event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of MAREX 22 PH

SULU SEA (Jan. 28, 2022) Philippine Marine Corps Col. Rommel Bogñalbal, left, chief of staff, 3rd Marine Brigade, and Philippine Navy Capt. Brendo Casaclang, Deputy Commander for Fleet Operations, Naval Forces West, prepare to embark Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a distinguished visitor aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), Jan. 28, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

