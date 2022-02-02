CFAO Awards Ceremony

KADENA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, right, presents Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeremy Dodson the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 2, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

