Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 COSMO-SkyMed Launch

A Falcon 9 rocket launches from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022. The Italian built COSMO-SkyMed Earth observation second generation satellite is equipped with state-of-the-art radar technology, which will help provide data on a global scale for a variety of different applications. The U.S. and Italy share a long heritage of space security cooperation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti)

