A Falcon 9 rocket launches from LC-39A at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022. The Starlink 4-6 mission delivered 49 satellites into orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7030405
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-KD758-242
|Resolution:
|3057x2038
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Launch Delta 45 Supports Successful Falcon 9 Starlink 4-6 Launch [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
