    Simulated Chemical Attack Training at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center [Image 2 of 3]

    Simulated Chemical Attack Training at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, implement battle drills such as reacting to simulated chemical attacks and other forms of enemy contact during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 25, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    Camp Grayling
    Artic Training
    NADWC
    120th Field Artillery Regiment
    Winter Strike 22

