Simulated Chemical Attack Training at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, implement battle drills such as reacting to simulated chemical attacks and other forms of enemy contact during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 25, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US