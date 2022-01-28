Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area

Col. Lindsay Droz, Robins Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander, cuts the ribbon to officially open the Gate 7 commercial vehicle search area at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 28, 2022. The Gate 7 CVSA was a $9.8 million dollar construction project for a new and improved commercial vehicle gate and access control center at Robins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

