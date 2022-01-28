Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area [Image 3 of 3]

    Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Lindsay Droz, Robins Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander, cuts the ribbon to officially open the Gate 7 commercial vehicle search area at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 28, 2022. The Gate 7 CVSA was a $9.8 million dollar construction project for a new and improved commercial vehicle gate and access control center at Robins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 16:00
    Photo ID: 7026874
    VIRIN: 220128-F-ED303-0028
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area
    Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area
    Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    gate 7
    commercial vehicle search area
    Tags: commercial vehicle gate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT