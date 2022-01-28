Col. Lindsay Droz, Robins Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander, cuts the ribbon to officially open the Gate 7 commercial vehicle search area at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 28, 2022. The Gate 7 CVSA was a $9.8 million dollar construction project for a new and improved commercial vehicle gate and access control center at Robins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7026874
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-ED303-0028
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Robins Air Force Base opens new commercial vehicle search area
