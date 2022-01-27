Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joseph Bittle, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp specialist, loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    supporteuropartallies

