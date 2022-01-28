4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB live fire with M119 howitzers

U.S. Army paratroopers with Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct live fire qualification as part of exercise Silver City 2022 in order to certify M119 howitzer sections and fire direction centers at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 28, 2022. The 173rd AB is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

