    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB live fire with M119 howitzers [Image 12 of 13]

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB live fire with M119 howitzers

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with Bravo Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct live fire qualification as part of exercise Silver City 2022 in order to certify M119 howitzer sections and fire direction centers at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 28, 2022. The 173rd AB is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:06
    Photo ID: 7026201
    VIRIN: 220128-A-HE359-0553
    Resolution: 6130x4086
    Size: 17.17 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB live fire with M119 howitzers [Image 13 of 13], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CombatReady
    skysoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

