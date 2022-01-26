Airboss Adresses Staff

220126-N-GW654-1054 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (Jan. 26, 2022) - Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, addresses his staff at Lowry Theater on Naval Air Station North Island during an all hands call, Jan. 26. Whitesell commended the effort and teamwork put forth in 2021 and outlined his vision and priorities for 2022, which include generating force readiness across the force, achieving revolutionary training, and delivering capability and capacity to win in the era of great power competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)

