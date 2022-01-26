Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airboss Adresses Staff

    Airboss Adresses Staff

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    220126-N-GW654-1054 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (Jan. 26, 2022) - Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, addresses his staff at Lowry Theater on Naval Air Station North Island during an all hands call, Jan. 26. Whitesell commended the effort and teamwork put forth in 2021 and outlined his vision and priorities for 2022, which include generating force readiness across the force, achieving revolutionary training, and delivering capability and capacity to win in the era of great power competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airboss Adresses Staff [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander Naval Air Forces
    Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell

